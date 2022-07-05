Video shows 2 men wanted for robbing cellphone store at gunpoint in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery at a cell phone store in north Houston, officials said.On May 24 at about 11 a.m., two men entered a cell phone store located at the 4800 block of Irvington.Surveillance video shows the men running up to the employee with a gun, demanding the money from the cash registers and cell phones from the back office.Investigators said the suspects then took the money from the register and went to the back office to remove numerous cell phones, placing them into a bag.The suspects then fled the scene.Police describe the suspects as Black men who were seen wearing a mask. One man wore a green hoodie, light gray sweatpants, and white shoes. The other man wore a black hoodie, light-colored pants, and black shoes.Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.