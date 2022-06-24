body found

Body discovered after dog comes home with human hand in Liberty County

DEVERS, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Liberty County found a body in Devers after a dog reportedly came home with human remains.

Deputies were called to a home in the 500 block of South Gates around 4:45 p.m. Thursday after a homeowner said their dog brought home a human hand.

Nearby, deputies found additional human remains in a wooded area about 100 yards behind the home.

The remains were in an advanced stage of decomposition, but investigators believe the body is a man. They were unable to determine the man's race or age.

A revolver was also found nearby, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies plan to release photos of the clothing the man was wearing, in hopes that someone can identify him.

Officials said no missing person report has been made in Liberty County that fits the remains, but they will be checking with other law enforcement agencies.

An autopsy will be performed.
