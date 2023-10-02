The suspect's mother was also killed during the fight, though it's unclear who fired the deadly shots. Investigators believe at least three people, including two men who were hurt, fired weapons.

$500K bond set for man accused of killing wife during fight in which his mother also died, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Bond was set overnight for a man accused of killing his wife during an argument in northwest Harris County on Sunday morning.

In court early Monday morning, a judge set 28-year-old Devin Kieth Grantom's bond at $500,000. He's charged with the murder of his wife, 28-year-old Courtney Grantom. His 64-year-old mother, Deborah Grantom, was also killed during the fight, according to Harris County sheriff's deputies.

The shooting happened at a home in the 8700 block of Cypressbrook Drive.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 2-year-old saved from shooting where mother was killed during family argument, deputies say

According to charging documents, Devin shot and killed his wife during an argument -- which investigators believe was about a break-up or possible divorce.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two men familiar with the family were also seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe both of the men went to the house to try to de-escalate the situation. They are both accused of firing shots before they got hurt.

At some point during the chaos, Deborah was also shot and killed.

ABC13 spoke with the suspect's brother, who was home when the shooting happened. He said his mom was also trying to calm things down when she was killed.

"At first, she was trying to de-escalate the situation because she's just a nice, good-hearted person and didn't want my brother to go to jail," James Grantom said. "It's just really hard. I lost basically my entire family today."

Deputies said there was a 2-year-old inside the home during the shooting. The child's uncle, James, protected the little boy by getting him away from the shots that were being fired, according to law enforcement.

HCSO is working with Child Protective Services to determine what happens with the child.

The victims, 64-year-old Deborah Grantom (left) and 28-year-old Courtney Grantom (right).

"We've received previous calls for service before, possibly involving the married couple. Deputies are familiar with the residence," Gonzalez said.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions about what happened. At this point, it's unclear who fired the shots that killed Deborah.

Devin is due back in court on Tuesday.

