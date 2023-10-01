Investigation underway after family argument turns into deadly shooting in Copperbrook, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after at least two people were killed during a family argument Sunday morning, according to investigators.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating after shots were fired at a home in the 8700 block of Cypressbrook Drive.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that a family fight might've been the cause of the deadly shooting.

Although details are limited, the sheriff's office confirmed that two people were killed and two others were taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe the family argument was about a break-up or possibly a divorce.

"The scene is contained, no active threat to neighbors/community," Gonzalez said on social media.

Editor's note: Gonzalez initially reported that four people were killed. In an update, the sheriff's office made the correction that two people were killed.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.