Judge sets bonds at $1M and $2M for men accused of shooting and killing Pct. 3 deputy

The 20-year-old suspects were both already out on bond for unrelated murder charges, records show. Prosecutors are asking the judge to revoke their bonds altogether.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men accused of killing Harris County Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin will remain behind bars, at least for now.

In a court appearance Monday morning. a judge set bond for both suspects at $1 million or more.

Ahsim Taylor Jr. and Jayland Womack, both 20 years old, were out on bond for unrelated murder charges when Ursin was shot and killed while picking up food for his family on Aug. 28 in the 11900 block of Madera Run in the Atascocita area, records show.

Their bonds were revoked, and prosecutors want both men to remain behind bars until they go in front of a jury.

It was revealed in court that Taylor Jr. was out on bond for a murder involving a car sale gone bad.

A judge reset his bond at $2 million.

As for Womack, he was out of bond for a murder involving a drug sale, officials said.

His bond was reset at $1 million.

Prosecutors said ankle GPS monitors on both suspects placed them on the street where Ursin was killed at the same time of his death.

Witnesses also told investigators they saw the car they were in drive past Ursin's car and someone inside open fire.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg and Harris County Pct. 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton were both present for the court proceedings.

"If an off-duty deputy is going to get dinner for his family, and is shot and killed on the way home... if an off-duty deputy is not safe, then who else is safe?" Eagleton said outside the courtroom.

Eagleton said the repeat release of violent suspects on bond by Harris County judges is exposing the community to violent offenders over and over again.

There will be another hearing on Friday at 10 a.m.. Prosecutors are asking the judge to not release the suspects at all, even if they are able to meet their $1 million and $2 million bonds.

