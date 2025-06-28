Harris Co. residents upset that 2018 flood projects are $1.3B short with risk of being put on hold

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After feeling like they were promised protection, some Harris County neighbors can't believe there isn't enough money for flood projects.

On Thursday, Harris County Flood Control District Director Tina Petersen told commissioners there's not enough money to finish the projects from the 2018 bond. Voters overwhelmingly passed the $2.5 billion bond after Hurricane Harvey flooded 120,000 structures across the county.

One of the projects is supposed to build a detention basin along the White Oak Bayou in the Woodland Trails neighborhood. Caroline Peralez's home is downstream.

"That's the way we feel. They take care of themselves," Peralez said. "They do whatever they want because the money is here. Then what? What about us? We're citizens."

The bond was supposed to tackle projects in 181 areas. On Thursday, commissioners approved making sure the highest-priority projects are completed.

"They got the money, but where is the money?" Peralez asked.

County leaders said inflation, the pandemic, and not having enough bond money in the first place are to blame for the shortfall.

There are 111 areas where work is supposed to get done outside of the top category. Those projects are near waterways across the county.

In documents ABC13 obtained it shows the waterways that could be impact are White Oak Bayou, Halls Bayou, Greens Bayou, Addicks Reservoir, Armond Bayou, Clear Creek, Brays Bayou, Vince Bayou, San Jacinto River, Goose Creek, Hunting Bayou, Spring Creek, Little Cypress Creek, Willow Creek, Cedar Bayou, Luce Bayou, Buffalo Bayou, Sims Bayou, Galveston Bay, Barker Reservoir and Jackson Bayou.

It's unclear what, if any, projects could be cut. Commissioners asked Petersen to come back in September with recommendations.

Peralez hopes the project near her home isn't cut. She doesn't want to go through another flood.

"I can't do it," Peralez explained. "My age is 87, and there's no more than my body can handle."

Commissioners also asked Petersen to create a dashboard by the September meeting so neighbors can track the status of projects in their neighborhoods.

