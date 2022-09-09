Investigators charge 2 men out on bond in the death of off-duty Deputy Omar Ursin

More than a week after 37-year-old Deputy Omar Ursin was shot to death while coming back from a food run for his family, two men are now charged in the law enforcement officer's killing.

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects were arrested in connection to the death of an off-duty Harris County Precinct 3 constable's deputy after he was shot while driving home, the sheriff's office said

Ahsim Taylor Jr. and Jayland Womack, both 20, are charged with Deputy Omar Ursin's murder.

RELATED: Off-duty Harris Co. Pct. 3 deputy shot and killed while driving home in Atascocita

Deputy Ursin was killed when he was driving home from picking up dinner for his family on Sunday, Aug. 28. The shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the 11900 block of Madera Run in the Atascocita area.

According to authorities, a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows pulled up next to Ursin and fired multiple shots from the driver's side. Ursin was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

RELATED: Mother of slain Harris County deputy says she never thought his 37th birthday would be his last

Records show that both suspects were out on bond stemming from separate murder cases when the shooting occurred.

Womack and Taylor will be booked in the Harris County Jail.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.