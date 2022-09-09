Suspects in off-duty deputy's death out on bonds for unrelated murder charges

A fallen deputy's family and colleagues are feeling relief over two arrests in the law enforcement officer's killing. But knowing that the suspects were actually out on bond for previous murders, 13 Investigates dug into the alarmingly low amounts that they were able to obtain.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Both suspects arrested in the death of off-duty Harris County Constable Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin were out on bond in connection with other murder charges.

Ahsim Taylor Jr. and Jayland Womack, both 20 years old, were charged on Friday with Ursin's murder.

The 37-year-old deputy was shot and killed in Atascocita while driving home from picking up food for his family.

13 Investigates found Taylor was charged with capital murder on June 14, 2021, and Womack was charged with murder on Jan. 3, 2021.

Countywide, defendants were released on bond in 61% of the 589 homicide charges filed last year, according to data from the Harris County Office of Justice and Safety. It's a percentage that's more than doubled since 2018.

Taylor was out on a $75,000 bond set by Harris County Criminal District Court Judge Amy Martin at the time Ursin was killed. He was ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Womack's bond for the 2021 murder charge was set at $35,000. He violated conditions of that initial bond so it was raised to $75,000, but he bonded out again.

Womack's case is in Harris County Criminal District Court Judge Greg Glass' court.

Our investigation found Judges Martin and Glass both have slightly more defendants out on bond than the county average.

Across Harris County, 62% of defendants with felony cases are out on bond, according to our analysis of Harris County District Courts data for August.

In Martin's court, 66% of the 1,986 defendants with active felony cases are out on bond. The rest are still in jail.

In Glass' court, 63% of the 2,263 defendants with active felony cases are out on bond.

Both Martin and Glass lost their primary elections and will no longer be on the bench in January.

Both Martin and Glass lost their primary elections and will no longer be on the bench in January.