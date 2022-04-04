1 of 3 suspects accused in Deputy Almendarez's murder given no bond, allegedly shot deputy first

Traffic Alert: procession for HCSO Deputy Almendarez begins this morning at 8am. He will be transported from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences on Old Spanish Trail to Brookside Funeral Home, located at 13747 Eastex Freeway. Primary roadways include 288 & Eastex Fwy — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 4, 2022

Authorities say Deputy Almendarez protected his wife in his final moments.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A procession from the medical examiner's office to the funeral home will be held Monday morning for Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot and killed last week in a grocery store parking lot.The procession will start at 8 a.m. from the medical examiner's office on Old Spanish Trail. His body will be escorted to Brookside Funeral Home at 13747 Eastex Freeway.Three men have been charged with capital murder in the off-duty deputy's death: 17-year-old Fredrick Tardy, 23-year-old Joshua Stewart and 19-year-old Fredarias Henry Clark.Clark waived his right to appear before a judge early Monday, but his case was still read in court, where a judge found probable cause and gave him no bond.All three suspects are accused of trying to steal the deputy's catalytic converter from his truck in the parking lot of the Joe V's Smart Shop in the 2900 block of FM 1960 at Aldine Westfield at about 8:35 p.m. on Thursday.As Almendarez and his wife walked back to their vehicle, they caught the men in the act, and investigators say that's when one of the three men started shooting.It was revealed in court Monday that Clark was the driver of the suspects' car and he allegedly shot first at Almendarez.Also according to information from the court, the suspects claimed the deputy was the one who shot at them first, but security camera footage showed otherwise."The driver later identified as this defendant opened the front driver door, displayed a handgun outside the vehicle over the door frame, shooting towards the complainant. The complainant then pointed his handgun toward the vehicle while approaching. When he reached the driver's side door, grabbed this defendant's handgun as he discharged it in the direction of the complainant," the court clerk read.The three men are a part of a bigger crew that steal catalytic converters.In 2019, Stewart had a charge in Harris County for unlawful carrying of a weapon that was later dismissed, records show.In November 2020, Clark was convicted of criminal trespassing and later unlawful carrying a weapon that was later dismissed.