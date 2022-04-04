deputy-involved shooting

1 of 3 suspects accused in Deputy Almendarez's murder given no bond, allegedly shot deputy first

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A procession from the medical examiner's office to the funeral home will be held Monday morning for Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot and killed last week in a grocery store parking lot.

The procession will start at 8 a.m. from the medical examiner's office on Old Spanish Trail. His body will be escorted to Brookside Funeral Home at 13747 Eastex Freeway.




Three men have been charged with capital murder in the off-duty deputy's death: 17-year-old Fredrick Tardy, 23-year-old Joshua Stewart and 19-year-old Fredarias Henry Clark.

Clark waived his right to appear before a judge early Monday, but his case was still read in court, where a judge found probable cause and gave him no bond.

All three suspects are accused of trying to steal the deputy's catalytic converter from his truck in the parking lot of the Joe V's Smart Shop in the 2900 block of FM 1960 at Aldine Westfield at about 8:35 p.m. on Thursday.

As Almendarez and his wife walked back to their vehicle, they caught the men in the act, and investigators say that's when one of the three men started shooting.


It was revealed in court Monday that Clark was the driver of the suspects' car and he allegedly shot first at Almendarez.

Also according to information from the court, the suspects claimed the deputy was the one who shot at them first, but security camera footage showed otherwise.

"The driver later identified as this defendant opened the front driver door, displayed a handgun outside the vehicle over the door frame, shooting towards the complainant. The complainant then pointed his handgun toward the vehicle while approaching. When he reached the driver's side door, grabbed this defendant's handgun as he discharged it in the direction of the complainant," the court clerk read.
The three men are a part of a bigger crew that steal catalytic converters.

In 2019, Stewart had a charge in Harris County for unlawful carrying of a weapon that was later dismissed, records show.


In November 2020, Clark was convicted of criminal trespassing and later unlawful carrying a weapon that was later dismissed.

WATCH ORIGINAL REPORT:
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say Deputy Almendarez protected his wife in his final moments.



Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyauto thefttheftshootingcar theftdeputy involved shootingharris county sheriffs officeofficer killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING
3rd suspect arrested and charged in shooting death of HCSO deputy
1 of 3 suspects charged in death of deputy appears in court
Off-duty deputy dies after being shot in N. Harris Co., sheriff says
Deputy stabbed before fatally shooting suspect, FBCSO says
TOP STORIES
Suspected drunk driver accused in Pct. 7 deputy's death granted bond
Fans held 22 signs referencing Deshaun Watson's assault allegations
Off-duty Hitchcock police officer shoots suspect, authorities say
Some showers today, a lot of weather changes this week
Exclusive: Houston's American Idol contestant Douglas Mills Jr.
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
1 dead, 11 injured in shooting at outdoor concert in Dallas
Show More
Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter
Video released of suspects in aggravated robbery
All northbound lanes closed on IH-45 North after Richey Rd.
Driver shot and killed on SH 288 after leaving a nightclub, police say
Man killed on N. Frwy after crossing feeder on foot
More TOP STORIES News