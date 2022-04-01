Off-duty deputy dies after being shot while trying to stop theft in north Harris County

Update 2 to shooting on 1960: It devastates us to announce our deputy has been pronounced deceased. Please keep his family and our members in your prayers. I will provide an update to media shortly outside HCA Houston NW, corner of Judiiwood & Cali. #HouNews https://t.co/yvSFViGAd1 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 1, 2022

An off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy has died after he was shot in a grocery store parking lot, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy has died after he was shot in a grocery store parking lot.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he was shot while confronting suspected car burglars outside the Joe V's Smart Shop in the 2900 block of FM 1960 at Aldine Westfield at 8:40 p.m. Thursday."We got one male shot in the chest," first responders could be heard reporting on radio traffic.Video from the scene shows just how much gunfire there was. The windshield of the suspects' car was covered in bullet holes.Deputies said the suspects drove themselves to the hospital after the shooting.Two suspects were shot and are now hospitalized, and a third suspect is believed to be on the run.Gonzalez said the deputy, identified as 51-year-old Darren Almendarez, protected his wife in his final moments alive.Almendarez is a 23-year veteran with the sheriff's office. He was assigned to the auto theft division.Deputies said Almendarez's wife spotted what looked like suspects trying to steal the catalytic converter from the couple's truck as they left the grocery store.Gonzalez said Almendarez told his wife to stay back as he approached the suspects. That's when one of the three men started shooting.Almendarez was shot, and he fired back, investigators said. Two of the three suspects were also shot."At a personal level and as sheriff, that's evil. We've got evil individuals that are out there," Gonzalez said of the shooting.The off-duty deputy was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead."Because I know him personally, professionally, I can say he would have done the same thing," Chief Deputy Edison Toquica said. "Ironically, it just happened to have been his truck."Deputies were investigating a second crime scene less than a mile down the road at a Circle K.Investigators taped off the parking lot and towed away a SUV.Deputies said the two scenes are connected, but did not provide details about how.