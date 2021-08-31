fatal crash

2 kids hospitalized after crash that killed 2 in Brazoria County, DPS says

3 pickups left mangled wreck on Hwy 35 in Brazoria Co.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two kids have been hospitalized and a man and woman are dead after a crash along Highway 35 near County Road 192 in Brazoria County.

On Tuesday at about 9:40 a.m. DPS troopers responded to the scene of the crash, where they say a woman driving a Ford F250 was traveling northbound on SH 35 when she veered onto the opposite lanes. The woman sideswiped a Toyota and hit a Ford F150 head-on, according to DPS.

A fourth vehicle was also involved in the crash, but authorities say the driver was not seriously injured.

The woman driving the F250 truck and the man in the F150 were both pronounced dead.

According to DPS, the woman had two kids, 6 and 12 years old, in her truck. The kids were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital where they are said to be in stable condition.

It remains unclear what led the woman to veer off into oncoming traffic, but the crash remains under investigation.
