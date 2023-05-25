The victim's girlfriend told police she knows who the suspect is. The couple had been talking to a group before the suspect allegedly told the victim to leave and shot him.

Suspect charged in death of man who showed up to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An arrest was made, and charges have been filed in the death of a man who police say showed up with several gunshot wounds to the hospital last week.

Calvert Donta Cloud, 41, is charged with murder and was arrested on Wednesday for the deadly north Houston shooting, police said.

On May 18, at about 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a hospital check call at Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson on Kelley Street.

When they arrived, authorities discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds had been driven to the hospital by a witness. He died a short time later.

The victim, 36, has not been identified.

According to the witness, she was with the victim at 4000 Lumber Lane when he was shot by the suspect, later identified as Cloud, after an altercation.

Officials previously told ABC13 that the victim's girlfriend was with him at the time of the shooting.

The girlfriend told police they were talking to a group of people when someone asked the victim to leave and shots were fired.