The victim's girlfriend told police she knows who the suspect is. The couple had been talking to a group before the suspect allegedly told the victim to leave and shot him.

Man dies after showing up to hospital with gunshot wounds, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman claims her boyfriend was killed after one of the men they were talking to in northeast Houston shot the victim after telling him that he needed to leave.

Houston police said the shooting happened at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Lumber Lane. They have a good idea about who shot the man.

The victim was taken by his girlfriend to LBJ Hospital with a gunshot wound and later died, according to police.

The woman told investigators a suspect pulled out a shotgun and opened fire on the her boyfriend after telling him to leave.