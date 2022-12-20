Reward offered for information on driver who hit man, left him for dead near Foster Elementary

Houston police want to know who allegedly hit Bernardino Juarez as he was walking near Foster Elementary and left him for dead.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police want to find who killed a man as he walked near a southside elementary school last month.

On Tuesday, the Houston Police Department released information on the Nov. 30 hit-and-run crash that killed Bernardino Juarez.

Juarez was hit and killed while he was walking southbound on Yellowstone near Foster Elementary, officers said.

SkyEye was over the scene of the crash and captured the above video.

Police said the suspect drove off without stopping to give Juarez aid, leaving him to die at the scene.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-8477.