2 pedestrians killed, 1 hurt in suspected drunk driving crash in N. Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men are dead and a woman is in the hospital after they were hit by a suspected drunk driver in north Harris County overnight.

The deadly crash happened around 1 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Rankin Road, just west of I-45.

The three people who were struck were reportedly walking westbound on Rankin Road, leaving a bus stop. Investigators noted that there are no sidewalks and the area is not well lit.

A Chevy Tahoe headed westbound struck all three pedestrians, Harris County sheriff's deputies said. Investigators believe the 27-year-old driver was intoxicated at the time.

"We had a Chevy Tahoe, a large vehicle, traveling westbound -- number two lane, which would be up against the ditch -- strike all three people. He continued onto I-45 and then he came back to the scene," Capt. A. McConnell said.

A man in his 20s was instantly killed. Another man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the hospital, and a woman in her 20s survived but is in serious condition at the hospital with broken bones, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The driver, who has not been identified, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, Gonzalez said.

Deputies said the stretch of roadway on Rankin Road between the North Freeway and Imperial Valley has been a source of concern for some time.

None of the victims have been identified.

