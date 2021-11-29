Highway 249 reopens after deadly crash with pedestrian sparked total closure

Traffic Alert : SH 249 is closed in both directions near West Rd as authorities investigate a fatal auto/pedestrian accident that happened a little after 3 this morning. We’ll bring you the latest coming up on @abc13houston. pic.twitter.com/UDE3gUKh1W — Courtney Carpenter (@courtcarpenter_) November 29, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was hit and killed in northwest Harris County just south of the Beltway early Monday morning, sparking a major road closure.According to investigators, a pedestrian was either standing in or crossing SH-249 when he was struck by a Jeep around 3 a.m.Deputies responding to the scene found the man dead upon arrival.SH-249 was closed in both directions from West Road to Northwest Park Drive for a couple hours.All lanes of the highway have since reopened.The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene, cooperated with the investigation and did not show any signs of impairment, according to investigators.Investigators had not released the identity or age of the man who was hit and killed.