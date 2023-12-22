Man accused of killing father of 2 at W. Houston gas station in custody, accomplice still at large

"Y'all gunned him down like he was a dog," the victim's aunt told ABC13, pleading for the driver and passenger to turn themselves in. "We want justice for him and we're not going to give up."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department arrested one of two suspects reportedly involved in a fatal shooting in May 2023 at a gas station on Westheimer Road.

The video above is from the initial May 31 report.

Derrick Jackquet, 27, is now in custody and charged with the murder of 24-year-old Davion Scott, which happened on May 30.

Officers were dispatched to a Citgo gas station in the 13100 block of Westheimer Road to a shooting call. When officers arrived, the victim was found shot several times inside a black Volkswagen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation determined that Jackquet and another suspect, identified as Marquel DeShawn Ponder, 30, exited a blue 1990 Chevrolet Caprice, approached Scott's car, and shot him at close range, according to police.

Surveillance video from the gas station showed Scott parked at the pump for nearly 15 minutes. A short time later, the suspect's vehicle is seen in the frame, pulling up behind the victim.

Scott's aunt spoke to ABC13 following the incident and said he was a father to two daughters, aged 5 and 2 years old, at the time.

Police said both Ponder and Jackquet fled the scene, heading westbound.

Officials confirmed that Ponder, while he has yet to be caught, was subsequently charged with murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marquel Ponder is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).