Couple found shot to death in apparent murder-suicide inside NW Harris County home, sheriff says

The couple hadn't been heard from since Saturday. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and woman were found shot to death in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide Tuesday night in northwest Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Precinct 5 deputies were called to a home in the 6200 block of Fox Chase Ct. at about 8:45 p.m. for a welfare check after the married couple hadn't been heard from since Saturday.

When authorities entered the home, they found both people unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

It wasn't immediately clear who was the shooter, deputies added.

A neighbor reported hearing gunshots on Saturday.

Officials told ABC13 the investigation is still in the early stages, but believe it was a murder-suicide. Weapons were found at the scene.

