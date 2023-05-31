"Y'all gunned him down like he was a dog," the victim's aunt told ABC13, pleading for the driver and passenger to turn themselves in. "We want justice for him and we're not going to give up."

2 suspects sought after young father killed in ambush shooting at west Houston gas station, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A young father is dead after an ambush shooting in west Houston, and his family has a message to the wanted killers.

It happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Citgo gas station at 13100 Westheimer Road near Synott Road.

The victim was in his black Volkswagen at a pump, just a few feet away from the convenience store.

Investigators said the man was ambushed by a shooter who pulled up in an older-model car. There were numerous shots fired, according to Houston police.

There was a passenger inside the shooter's car who watched the whole thing happen, HPD said. Both suspects had on hoodies and drove away after the shooting.

Family members told ABC13 the victim was 23 years old and a father to two young daughters.

"We are going through a lot right now and it don't make no sense. It don't make no sense. So, we are asking for y'all to turn y'all's self in. Just turn y'all's self in, because y'all know what y'all did," said the victim's aunt, Wanda Webb. "Y'all gunned him down like he was a dog. He didn't deserve none of this, and all we ask is y'all turn y'all's self in. We want justice for him and we're not going to give up."

Detectives said the motive in the shooting is unclear. The search to find the suspects is ongoing.

One thing that could be key in the investigation is surveillance video. A gas station attendant said it's been handed over to investigators.

Police described the suspects' vehicle as a four-door, boxy-style sedan -- possibly from the mid-80s.

