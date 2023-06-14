2 men wanted by police after young father killed in ambush shooting at west Houston gas station

"Y'all gunned him down like he was a dog," the victim's aunt told ABC13, pleading for the driver and passenger to turn themselves in. "We want justice for him and we're not going to give up."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men are wanted by police after a young father was killed in an ambush shooting in west Houston last month.

One suspect, 30-year-old Marquel Deshawn Ponder, is charged with murder in the death of 23-year-old Davion Scott. He is not in police custody.

NOTE: Houston police said Scott is 24 years old, but in previous communication with his family, loved ones told ABC13 he was 23.

A second suspect, who has yet to be identified, is also wanted by police. Officials released surveillance photos of the unidentified suspect on Wednesday in hopes that someone might recognize him.

Houston police were dispatched for a shooting call on May 30 at about 11:15 p.m. at the Citgo gas station at 13100 Westheimer Road near Synott Road.

At the scene, officers found Scott inside his black Volkswagen, which was parked at a pump, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video shows Scott parked at the pump for about 15 minutes. Investigators said that's when the two suspects exited a blue 1990 Chevrolet Caprice. One suspect stood near the passenger door of the Caprice and fired shots at Scott's vehicle while the other suspect walked up to the driver's side door and shot Scott at close range, HPD said.

PREVIOUS REPORT: New video shows moment young father was killed in ambush shooting at west Houston gas station

The suspects got back into the Chevy and fled eastbound on Westheimer after the shooting, investigators said.

After further investigation, police identified Ponder as one of the suspects. He was charged on June 13.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marquel Ponder and the identity of the second suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Family members told ABC13 the victim was a father to two young daughters.

"He has two kids. One is 5 and one is 2 years old. Two beautiful daughters who he loved to death, who he just went to see over the weekend. He was able to see his brother graduate. He was able to go see his mom and his kids. We didn't know it was going to be the last time," said the victim's aunt, Wanda Webb.

The victim's aunt is left demanding justice.

"We are going through a lot right now and it don't make no sense. It don't make no sense. So, we are asking for y'all to turn y'all's self in. Just turn y'all's self in, because y'all know what y'all did," Webb said. "Y'all gunned him down like he was a dog. He didn't deserve none of this, and all we ask is y'all turn y'all's self in. We want justice for him and we're not going to give up."