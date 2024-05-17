Houston area school districts closed on Friday, May 17 due to widespread storm damage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Due to widespread damage across Houston, HISD has coordinated with the City of Houston and is closing all campuses Friday, May 17. Schools will reopen Monday, May 20th.

Any additional school closings will be included in the list below if and when they are announced.

