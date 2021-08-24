Westside HS classmates of teen killed in road rage shooting honor him on 2nd day of school year

The drum line at @WestsideHigh helps dedicate the tree in honor of David Castro #HISD #RAKDavid pic.twitter.com/Hk1XDo4s1v — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) August 24, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston ISD high school honored a student who was killed in a road rage shooting while heading home from an Astros game last month.Tuesday was Westside High School's second day of the 2021-2022 school year, and students kicked off the day with a drum line as they paid tribute to their classmate, David Castro.The teen's classmates also planted a tree in his honor to make sure his family knew he would never be forgotten.The school's campus walls were also filled with several Post-it notes with random acts of kindness inscribed. A banner with the hashtag #RAKDavid was hung to remind students to spread kindness in Castro's honor, a student many said was destined for greatness. Castro was qualified to be a National Merit Scholar and wanted to go to Texas A&M or Purdue University to study chemical engineering.This isn't the first time Castro's classmates do something to honor him. Last week, students unfurled banners with the same hashtag at Minute Maid Park.The teen's father, Paul Castro, said his son was determined to make this world a better place. Since he began encouraging random acts of kindness in his son's honor, he's heard from people all over the world.Court records state the 17-year-old was fatally wounded on July 6 by an armed driver whom investigators believed to be 34-year-old Gerald Williams.Williams turned himself into police custody almost a month after the shooting. He is next expected in court on Nov. 16.