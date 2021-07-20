Fallen teen's legacy shown in 'kindness' tribute at Astros game

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10899777" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Houston police released two surveillance videos showing the suspect's car driving around downtown the night of the shooting that killed a teen on his way's home from an Astros game. Hit play for a closer look.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two weeks after the shooting that took the life of Paul Castro's 17-year-old son, David, students unfurled banners at Minute Maid Park to continue the teen's legacy."The banner says 'RAK (Random Acts of Kindness) David,' and the reason the banner says 'RAK David' is because I know my son and I know he would not want his legacy to be where people are afraid, not wanting to drive, not wanting to go to things. That's not him. He would be like, 'We've got to do something good.' So the something good is this," explained Paul.The student who participated attend the school where Paul serves as superintendent.Paul said his son was determined to make this world a better place. Since he began encouraging random acts of kindness in his son's honor, he's heard from people all over the world."Every time I hear about one of those, I share it with his mom, I share it with his brother and sister, and we all just have a good cry about it because it matters. It matters," Paul said.This gesture by the students at A+ Unlimited Potential Charter School matters to the Castro family, too."They know that we love them, not just me, the whole team loves them. It's a loving environment and so they are loving us back right now. That right there -- it's unbelievable. Words can't capture the pain, but also, words can't capture the love and the joy," said Paul.