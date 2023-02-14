2 men charged with tampering moved man's body 13 miles after deadly shooting, documents state

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men are facing charges after a 31-year-old man was found shot to death in a ditch on Houston's southside two months ago.

Lucio Fernandez, 35, and Trenton Calhoun, 20, are both charged with tampering with a corpse following the death of Danail Strawhun. Houston police said they are not releasing the suspects' mugshots at this time.

Strawhun was found shot to death in a ditch on South Acres Drive around 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2022.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Police said a passerby saw the man unresponsive in the ditch and called 911.

Officials said Strawhun had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

According to court documents, the suspects moved Strawhun's body nearly 13 miles from their residence. Investigators reportedly found residual blood inside the residence, which led them to believe the men were concealing evidence of a murder.

Strawhun attended a party with Fernandez and Calhoun on Dec. 9, according to charging documents. Strawhun's sister reportedly called him and asked when he would be returning because she was babysitting for him. She told investigators that he told her it would be soon because he was arguing with some people at the party.

The sister told police she never heard from him again after that.

Neighbors reportedly told investigators they heard gunshots around 4 a.m. on Dec. 10. The next morning, they said they saw someone washing a blue SUV in the driveway of the residence -- cleaning the inside of the vehicle and power washing the floor mats.

Investigators were able to place the blue SUV in the area where Strawhun's body was found, according to charging documents. Phone records and witness accounts also helped investigators determine the pair moved the body from the shooting scene to South Acres, police said.

Days after the body was found, police made contact with Fernandez, who reportedly told them he was in hiding. He wouldn't tell police where he was.

Weeks later, police made contact with Calhoun as well, documents state.

Detectives eventually tracked the pair to Rockport, Texas, where they were both arrested earlier this month.

Although Fernandez and Calhoun are both charged with tampering with evidence, no one has been charged with Strawhun's murder.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.