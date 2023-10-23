Homicide detectives investigating deadly shooting in W. Houston-area apartments

Houston police are investigating the shooting death of a man near Dairy View Lane and Bissonnet Street in the city's west side.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are working to find out who shot and killed a man on Houston's west side on Sunday night.

The Houston Police Department said at about 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the shooting at an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Dairy View Lane, near Bissonnet Street.

When police arrived, they found a man unresponsive, lying near some bushes. Police said he had suffered at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The victim was believed to be 18 to 25 years old, but his identification is pending by the medical examiner's office.

HPD said people who lived in the area heard the gunshot but didn't see anything. Police are now hoping nearby surveillance video can help them find the person responsible.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

