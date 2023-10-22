A 19-year-old man died in the passenger pickup area of Hobby Airport after being shot about 3.4 miles away, near Telephone Road, according to Houston police.

19-year-old man dies in passenger pickup area of Hobby Airport after being shot, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Passengers at William P. Hobby Airport were shocked Saturday night after a shooting victim died in the passenger pickup area.

The Houston Police Department said shots were fired at about 6:40 p.m. near the 1000 block of Telephone Road, which is about 3.4 miles from the airport.

The 19-year-old victim called his wife, saying he had a fight with someone and told her where to pick him up, according to police.

Investigators said his wife took him in their truck, with a child inside, and drove him to Hobby Airport. It's unclear why the family went to the airport.

"She was eventually able to get him in the vehicle but not without incident because there were some shots being fired when she arrived at that location," police said.

Police say it doesn't seem like bullets hit the truck.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.