Father fatally shoots daughter's boyfriend during argument after night out, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A night out with a group of friends on Houston's southside turned violent overnight, ending in deadly gunfire.

One man in his mid-40s was killed, and two men in their 40s to 50s were wounded, according to Houston police.

HPD investigators said the shots were fired after a father in his 50s saw his daughter and her boyfriend get into an argument.

The father did not like what was being said to his daughter, so he allegedly shot and killed the boyfriend, HPD said.

It happened at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 4300 block of Stassen Street.

Hours earlier, the father, boyfriend and two other men were out drinking at a few clubs before coming back to one of their homes, police said.

At some point, the girlfriend showed up at the house, and that's when the argument began.

Investigators didn't know exactly what was said, but at some point, the woman's father got so upset about what he heard that he allegedly pulled out a gun and fired about nine shots at the boyfriend, killing him.

Two other men at the home were also shot -- one in the knee and the other in the foot. Detectives think their injuries were accidental because so many shots were fired.

"The suspect did leave. We do know who he is. Homicide investigators are going to work it and get him in custody," Lt. R. Willkens said. "We don't have him right now, but we will."

Police said the man's daughter also left the scene, so investigators are looking for her, too.

