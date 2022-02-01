Harris Co. Pct. 5 corporal killed in ambush attack to be laid to rest today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11515028" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Oscar Rosales was charged with aggravated assault with a knife in Harris County in 1995, Kim Ogg said. He may also be wanted for murder in El Salvador.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Friends, family and members of the community will gather Tuesday morning to pay their final respects to Harris County Pct. 5 Corporal Charles Galloway.The service is at 10 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church West Campus off the Katy Freeway near Greenhouse. The ceremony is open to the public.During the outdoor portion of the services, there will be a 21-gun salute, riderless horse and helicopter flyover.Galloway was shot and killed during a traffic stop in the 9100 block of Beechnut in southwest Houston on Jan. 23.He pulled over a newer-model white Toyota Avalon, and the driver, identified as 51-year-old Oscar Rosales, got out and immediately fired repeatedly at Galloway's patrol car, investigators said.Galloway was shot multiple times and died at the scene in what investigators are calling an ambush attack.Rosales was arrested last week at a hotel in Ciudad de Acuña, Mexico. In a press conference, officials revealed that he is a 25-year fugitive out of Harris County. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 1995, but absconded from parole and had been wanted ever since.Rosales is also reportedly wanted for murder in El Salvador, and officials will be contacting other Central American countries to notify them about his arrest.Four people have been charged with helping Rosales, including relatives. According to court records, Reina Marquez and Henri Mauricio Pereira-Marquez, who are identified as Rosales' wife and brother-in-law, respectively, are accused of trying to cover up the suspect's involvement in the case.Galloway leaves behind a daughter and a sister. He joined Precinct 5 in 2009 and served for over 12 years, Constable Ted Heap said.He most recently served in the toll road division as a field training officer. Officials say he will be remembered by the numerous deputies he trained and mentored.Rosales is being held in jail without bond.