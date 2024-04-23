Here's what ABC13 found about Harris Co. deputy killed on Grand Parkway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office reflected on the life and career of Deputy Investigator John Coddou, who died after authorities said a passing vehicle hit him while he was assisting a crash scene on the Grand Parkway.

The 50-year-old worked as a patrol deputy for HCSO's District 4 in west Harris County at the time of his death, serving as a Crimes Against Persons Investigator in the Violent Crimes Unit, according to the sheriff's office.

Coddou began working at HCSO in 2003 as a detention officer but was elevated to deputy two years later. He collected 20 years of experience.

Protecting the Blue, a national nonprofit group that offers tribute coins to officers, added that Coddou was also a United States Army veteran.

Protecting the Blue and the Houston-based 100 Club said he is survived by his wife and mother.

The 100 Club pledged $20,000 to Coddou's wife as part of its survivor's fund.

As of this writing, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez or his office hadn't spoken at length or posted on social media about Coddou's immediate family.

