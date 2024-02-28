Bicyclist hit and killed while recovering from another car crash in NW Harris Co., deputies say

Deputies said the man was hit by a car and thrown from his bike. The first driver stopped, but as the man was walking to pick up his bike, he was hit by a second car.

Deputies said the man was hit by a car and thrown from his bike. The first driver stopped, but as the man was walking to pick up his bike, he was hit by a second car.

Deputies said the man was hit by a car and thrown from his bike. The first driver stopped, but as the man was walking to pick up his bike, he was hit by a second car.

Deputies said the man was hit by a car and thrown from his bike. The first driver stopped, but as the man was walking to pick up his bike, he was hit by a second car.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man hit by two drivers in the Copperwood neighborhood in northwest Harris County has died, according to deputies.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said the man was riding a bike around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit while crossing FM-529 near Highway 6.

Officials said the impact threw the man off the bike, and as he was walking to pick it up, he was hit by a second car.

The driver of the first vehicle that hit the man stopped and rendered aid, HCSO said.

Meanwhile, the second driver kept going, but pulled over when his car started leaking oil, according to investigators. The driver called for a tow truck, and the tow truck driver called deputies.

The driver was interviewed and reportedly told deputies he did not see what he hit. The case will be referred to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The bicyclist was taken to Memorial Hermann via Life Flight, where he was pronounced dead.