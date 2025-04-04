Galveston PD searching for missing car after 74-year-old man found dead in Seawall Blvd. apartment

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found dead in Galveston on Thursday, and it was discovered his car was missing.

According to Galveston police, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 8100 block of Seawall Boulevard just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

Officers found an older man lying face down on the floor, according to Galveston PD. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officials identified the victim as 74-year-old Richard Thomas.

During the investigation, officers discovered that Thomas' vehicle was missing.

Galveston PD has issued a "Be on The Lookout" (BOLO) for his 2017 black Chevrolet Cruz with Texas handicap plates 5WNRW.

Anyone with information or anyone who thinks they have seen the vehicle is encouraged to call Galveston PD investigators at 409-765-3736.

Further details about what may have led up to Thomas' death were not immediately released.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.