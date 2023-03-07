'Just disgusting': Woman tells only ABC13 her nude photos were allegedly stolen by phone repairman

Only ABC13 speaks with a woman who says a cell phone repairman messaged her most intimate photos to himself. She also talks about the victim-shaming she's endured during this whole ordeal.

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who works at a cell phone repair store in Cleveland was arrested after a woman said he shared nude photographs from her phone and sent them to his own while he was supposed to be repairing it.

According to Cleveland police, Jonathan Petrushansky, 26, was charged with invasive visual recording and was released on a $20,000 bond.

On Feb. 22, a young woman went to the Gadget Cure Cell Phone Repair Store on 426 West Southline Street to have her phone repaired. Shortly after leaving the store, she noticed from her Apple Watch that text messages from her phone were being sent to an unknown number.

According to police, about 65 pictures and five videos were sent to the number.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous to protect her identity, spoke to ABC13 while still shaken up. She believes if it was not for her Apple Watch, he might have gotten away with it.

"Disgusting. Just disgusting," she said. "I was like, 'Oh my God, those are my photos.' I was really upset about it."

The photos were sent to a boyfriend at the time and were not meant to be seen by anyone else.

After confronting Petrushansky, she says he denied it at first.

"I said, 'Someone has been on my phone because it was not me, and I don't have my phone,'" she said. "He was just shaking and said, 'I promise you, ma'am, we weren't on your phone.'"

The owner of the store told the woman he would pay her $500 if she agreed not to tell with the promise that the employee would be fired.

"My family could use the money right now," she said. "I would not have signed (a non-disclosure agreement) if I had known they were siblings."

According to Detective J. Shaver, he found out the owner was Petrushansky's brother, and he was still working at the store. The detective said his brother, Daniel Petrushansky, told police several times that he knows his brother did what he is accused of.

"They were working on my phone because I trusted them. Because they are supposed to work on it, but clearly, they did more than that, and it hurts because who knows how many other people he's done this to and what he has done with the pictures," she said.

