Former church minister accused of sending nude photos to teen pleads guilty to online solicitation

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of sending nude photos to a juvenile four years ago pleaded guilty to online solicitation on Thursday.

Timothy Jeltema was immediately sentenced to five years in a Texas prison, the Tomball Police Department said.

He was arrested back in June 2018 after one victim accused him of sending her numerous nude photos of himself over several months, asking her to send him sexually explicit photos, and also requesting to meet her.

Police said Jeltema was a student minister at the Champion Forest Baptist Church in northwest Harris County.

Upon learning about this, the juvenile's family and Jeltema's former employer, Champion Forest Baptist Church, immediately brought this to the Tomball PD's attention.

Jeltema was then arrested for online solicitation.

Authorities in 2018 say they believed Jeltema has communicated with and requested photographs from approximately 20 to 25 juveniles between the ages of 14 and 17 years old.