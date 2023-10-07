Baytown mother credited with a strategy to catch former Goose Creek ISD sub in solicitation case

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Goose Creek Independent School District substitute teacher could face prison time for allegedly sending nude photos to a 15-year-old student.

Their communication began in July 2022, according to court documents. Investigators said the mother and the victim actually developed a strategy to get this guy behind bars.

"He acknowledged that he knew her age," Dak Cohen, an assistant district attorney who works in the Harris County District Attorney's Office human trafficking and child exploitation division, said.

Joshua Hockless, 23, was sexually preying on the 15-year-old girl, court documents allege. Hockless was a substitute teacher at E.F. Green Junior High School, where the victim attends.

"The substitute teacher at her school, whom she had some interactions with, had reached out to her on an Instagram account with an anonymous Instagram handle username. He then sent an unsolicited picture of his genitals and nude body to that minor," Cohen said.

Court documents add that the victim went straight to her mom. Together, they strategically decided to continue communicating with Hockless.

