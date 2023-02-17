Unwitting car thief doesn't count on Apple Watch catching him, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies with Harris County Precinct 2 Constable Jerry Garcia's Office successfully found a suspect and a stolen truck thanks to an Apple Watch.

On Wednesday, constable deputies were dispatched to the 11500 block of Grapewood Drive about a call of a stolen car.

Deputies learned that the victim's car was taken by an unidentified man who was captured on home surveillance video, Pct. 2 said.

The car owner also told deputies that he was tracking the vehicle through his Apple Watch that he had left inside the car.

Utilizing the watch and local cameras, deputies located the suspect at a motel in the 12000 block of South Sam Houston Parkway East.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Erick Dopp, was seen unloading items from the car and was quickly taken into custody with assistance from the Precinct 8 Constables Office.

Dopp was later charged with felony unauthorized motor vehicle use and felony theft.

Dopp is expected in court on Feb. 17.