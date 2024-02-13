ABC13 sister network ESPN is carrying the one-of-a-kind exhibition live from Indiana on Friday at 6 p.m.

CJ Stroud isn't just a baller on the field. Texans QB ready for the court.

CJ Stroud is confidently one of the top prospects in the NFL Draft. But he admitted to ABC13 that confidence was something he lacked earlier in life.

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KTRK) -- The last time C.J. Stroud was in Indianapolis, he and his Texans torched the Colts to steal a playoff spot from their AFC South rivals.

On Friday, No. 7 returns to the "Crossroads of America," where he gets a chance to torch the basketball hard court.

The reigning Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year is among the multiple stars of sports, Hollywood, and music to be added during the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, a precursor event to the NBA All-Star Game set for the following Sunday.

The Pro Bowler will be part of Team Stephen A. Smith, who will take on a team led by his ESPN First Take co-host, Shannon Sharpe.

Smith, rapper Lil' Wayne, and reigning two-time WNBA champion A'ja Wilson are coaching Stroud and company. The 22-year-old Houston Texan will team up with some unique names, including Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson, former Houston Rockets star Metta World Peace, and Backstreet Boys member A.J. McLean.

Sharpe's team, which upcoming RodeoHouston artist 50 Cent will also help coach, boasts country singer Walker Hayes and Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons.

Stroud's main Offensive Rookie of the Year rival, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, is also part of the game, though it's not known if he's playing with or against Stroud.

ABC13 sister network ESPN is airing the game live from Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.

Stroud and basketball

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud shoots during the "First Shot" charity promotion before the start of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Houston. AP Photo/Michael Wyke

While this may seem like a hard left turn for one of the most accurate arms in the NFL, Stroud has a history with basketball.

The 6-foot-4-inch California native was a two-sport athlete at Rancho Cucamonga High School, playing varsity hoops and football. He wore No. 23, like his favorite team's top star, LeBron James, and played shooting guard and small forward.

In a recent interview with Houston sideline reporter Vanessa Richardson, Stroud admitted that basketball was his first love and that he always thought he would be in the NBA.

Not all of his learned basketball skills were wasted. He said the footwork in the sport is ideal for the football field.

