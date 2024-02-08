NFL Honors 2024: Texans' Stroud and Anderson sweep rookie awards; Andre Johnson is Canton-bound

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTRK) -- Beginner's luck? Hardly.

The NFL Honors ceremony kicked off Thursday night with the Houston Texans' first-year quarterback, C.J. Stroud, officially being named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Stroud was then joined in the rookies' winner circle by his teammate and the draft pick immediately after him, Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., who was named the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

2024 marks the second consecutive year that members of the same team swept the rookie awards. The New York Jets held that honor last year.

Stroud brings home the franchise's first Offensive Rookie of the Year award, while Anderson joins Brian Cushing and DeMeco Ryans as Texans who earned the Defensive Rookie award.

Stroud won in a landslide, earning 48 of 50 first-place votes over the Rams' Puka Nacua. Anderson held 16 first-place votes, besting his closest competitors, Jalen Carter and Kobie Turner, who each earned 14.

As Texans head coach, Ryans was up for AP Coach of the Year, which went to Cleveland's Kevin Stefanski. The Associated Press said one first-place vote separated Ryans from the award.

Before the ceremony, Stroud already earned the NFL fan-voted Rookie of the Year.

But arguably, the most significant thing Texans fans waited all night for was whether the Pro Football Hall of Fame calls the team's legendary wideout Andre Johnson to Canton, Ohio.

No. 80 is officially getting enshrined. Johnson won induction in his third year of eligibility and third year as a finalist. Johnson joins first-ballot inductee Julius Peppers, Dwight Freeney, Patrick Willis, and Devin Hester for the class of 2024. Randy Gradishar and Steve McMichael will enter as senior category inductees.

Johnson became the first player drafted by the Houston Texans to make the hall.

Here are the NFL Honors categories that boasted Texans nominees:

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud, AP offensive rookie of the year speaks during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

WINNER: C.J. Stroud , quarterback, Houston Texans

Jahmyr Gibbs , running back, Detroit Lions

, running back, Detroit Lions Sam LaPorta , tight end, Detroit Lions

, tight end, Detroit Lions Puka Nakua , wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams

, wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams Bijan Robinson, running back, Atlanta Falcons

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Houston Texans' Will Anderson, AP defensive rookie of the year, poses after winning the award at the NFL Honors award show Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. AP Photo/Matt York

WINNER: Will Anderson Jr. , defensive end, Houston Texans

Jalen Carter , defensive tackle, Philadelphia Eagles

, defensive tackle, Philadelphia Eagles Joey Porter Jr. , cornerback, Pittsburgh Steelers

, cornerback, Pittsburgh Steelers Kobie Turner , defensive tackle, Los Angeles Rams

, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Rams Devon Witherspoon, cornerback, Seattle Seahawks

AP Coach of the Year

DeMeco Ryans , Houston Texans

Dan Campbell , Detroit Lions

, Detroit Lions John Harbaugh , Baltimore Ravens

, Baltimore Ravens Kyle Shanahan , San Francisco 49ers

, San Francisco 49ers WINNER: Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Bobby Slowik , offensive coordinator, Houston Texans

Ben Johnson , offensive coordinator, Detroit Lions

, offensive coordinator, Detroit Lions Mike MacDonald , defensive coordinator, Baltimore Ravens

, defensive coordinator, Baltimore Ravens WINNER: Jim Schwartz , defensive coordinator, Cleveland Browns

, defensive coordinator, Cleveland Browns Todd Monken, defensive coordinator, Baltimore Ravens

