2023 NFL Draft: CJ Stroud, a potential Texans pick, confident and comfortable ahead of 1st round

CJ Stroud is confidently one of the top prospects in the NFL Draft. But he admitted to ABC13 that confidence was something he lacked earlier in life.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KTRK) -- On the eve of the NFL Draft - the last day before his life changes forever, the last thing on the mind of quarterback C.J. Stroud is being nervous.

"I don't have to make any hard decision. I just have to pull up in a suit," Stroud, the former Ohio State QB, told ABC13 on Wednesday during a Play Football clinic in Kansas City, where 2023 NFL Draft unfolds. "I've done everything I can do in my control. Now it's up to the teams that pick. Wherever I go, it's what God wants and I'm excited to see."

Stroud told Eyewitness Sports he will sleep like a baby Wednesday night, because he's confident with his skillset and his faith. He's also comfortable in his own skin. Following the clinic on the football field at Central High School, ABC13 watched as Stroud does what appeared to be a TikTok dance with children he just met who were from the area.

"I'm just going to be myself," Stroud said. "If it's me with the kids taking pictures or signing autographs, I'm just going to have fun. I went to a softball game the night before my pro day and people thought that was crazy. I would go see a movie tonight if I want to. I'm going to be myself."

ABC13's Adam Winkler asked Stroud, a potential target of the Texans with the No. 2 overall pick, if this is an appropriate showcase of his personality. Why is he not uptight on the eve of the biggest day of his football life?

"There's nothing to be nervous about," Stroud said. "I don't have to play a game tomorrow. I'm just having fun with it. That's how I enjoy it: giving back and being an inspiration to kids."

