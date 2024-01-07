LIVE ON ABC13: Keep track of must-see, win-or-go home game between Texans and Colts for playoff spot

INDIANAPOLIS (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts are set to battle it out in a prime-time game on ABC13 for a coveted spot in the NFL playoffs.

You can watch today's game at 7:15 p.m. against the Colts in Indianapolis on ABC13.

It's very simple for both these teams tonight: win or go home.

With 9-7 records, Houston and Indy surprisingly find themselves in a three-way tie atop the AFC South with one of those teams a win away from ending their playoff droughts.

However, the AFC South title is still up for grabs. Saturday's winner will take the division and play a home-game on wild-card weekend if the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) lose against the Tennessee Titans (5-11) on Sunday.

The Asscociated Press contributed to this report.

