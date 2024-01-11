Full concert lineup for Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to be revealed tonight at 7 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are precisely 47 days until the best time in Houston arrives. It's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo time, and Thursday is the day we learn who will perform!

This is the kick-off to a Texas-sized weekend.

On Saturday, the Texans will host their playoff game at NRG Stadium, but before they rock the place - the stadium will be the center of one of the biggest nights on the rodeo's calendar!

Tonight at 7 p.m., we will learn who will be taking the star-shaped stage in the venue starting on Feb. 27, but this year's announcement is a little different than previous years.

The rodeo will announce the acts by posting the lineup for all 20 days of the rodeo on their various social media accounts.

Over a month ago, we told you about the genre calendar -- which tells fans what kind of music to expect at the concerts each night. It starts and ends with the country. EDM will be back, as will Christian, Norteño, rock, and pop. There's a separate rap night in addition to the hip hop/rap night on Black Heritage Day and a "country rock" night.

Tickets will go on sale next Thursday morning, Jan. 18, for the first 10 performers. The final 10 shows go on sale the following afternoon.

Also new this year, the rodeo ran a contest to give fans a shot at correctly guessing the lineup. The winner will be notified on Friday, Jan. 12. At last check on Dec. 12, RodeoHouston posted on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that there hasn't been a perfect guess yet.

Whoever wins the contest will be given an all-inclusive, 18-person suite to one of the performances.

