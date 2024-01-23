Texans enter offseason: CJ Stroud focusing on being the best, Tank Dell updates recovery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "I want to be the best," C.J. Stroud said, emphasizing on the Monday after the Houston Texans' season ended in Baltimore. "I don't just want to be the best rookie, the best second-year dude. I want to be the best."

After his record-setting rookie season, the Texans quarterback praised his teammates and head coach DeMeco Ryans before adding that the first thing he'll do after a breakout season is to take some time to rest.

"I've been going hard since I was 12 years old," Stroud said.

Year-round sports from an early age have left him needing time to himself before he starts working with his training team in Los Angeles.

SEE MORE: How will Texans follow impressive 2023? By facing 7 playoff opponents in 2024

After leading the Texans from the depths of a three-win season before he took over, Ryans said again he's proud of his team after their season-ending loss against the Ravens.

"Moving into the future and next year, we like where we are with the young nucleus of guys we have. I feel like we have a good group to build off of," Ryans said.

The Texans face several questions as key contributors enter free agency, led by big names Jon Greenard, Blake Cashman, Devin Singletary, and Dalton Schultz.

"We'll see how it goes as time plays out," Cashman, the Texans' leader in tackles, said. "I love this team, and I love this organization."

Cashman added that he wants to be a part of the Texans' future.

Singletary also expressed his appreciation for a special Texans season, but the veteran also understands the NFL is a business.

ABC13 also got to talk to Tank Dell, the rookie star from the University of Houston recovering well after suffering a broken leg in early December.

Dell said he would be ready to work in the offseason with an eye on a full return in 2024.

