Only on 13: 16-year-old killed despite keeping him from going out into dangerous area, mom says

Only ABC13 is speaking with a mother and grandmother of a 16-year-old who died when shots were fired at their car. The latest death in Houston comes as preliminary numbers suggest people 16-26 years old are the most targeted in shootings.

The mother said she was sitting in her car with her two sons when shots were fired from out of nowhere.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother witnessed her 16-year-old son get shot and killed in southeast Houston while he was in the passenger seat of her car outside their apartment complex over the weekend.

Lenora Lenette told ABC13 she took her sons to a washeteria and then picked up pizza to bring home on Saturday night. At about 9:30 p.m., they were still in the car outside their apartment complex at 5900 Selinsky Road, when they heard a barrage of bullets.

"On May 6, someone shot my 16-year-old and killed him," Lenette said as she cried. "We had been sitting in the parking lot for maybe 15 minutes. He was leaning in the passenger door, and all of a sudden we hear, 'Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.' I don't see a car or anybody, and they hit my son and killed him. He's just 16."

ORIGINAL STORY: 16-year-old shot and killed while sitting in parked car with mother in SE Houston, police say

Her son, Christopher Lenette, 16, was killed right next to his mother and younger brother. He was in the ninth grade and attended Sterling High School, just down the block from where they live.

Lenette said her son isn't allowed to leave the house aside from school and football because of crime in the area. She doesn't know who would ever want to hurt him.

"It's bad around here," Lenette said.

His grandmother said she has lived in the area for 22 years and also rarely leaves because of violence in the area.

"(I) go to church, go to my mother's, go to the grocery store. I wouldn't even come outside because it's always bad over here," Lenette said.

According to Houston police, there is no known motive and they are still searching for the shooter. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or can speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Lenette wants justice for her 16-year-old, desperately pleading for anyone who knows anything to come forward.

"(If) this (had) been anyone's son, please come up and bring justice for my grandson. He didn't deserve this," Christopher's grandmother said.

This deadly shooting happened during a violent weekend around the Houston area with a total of seven teens shot in separate shootings, including two who died.

Just a week ago, Mayor Sylvester Turner told ABC13 that teens and young adults, 16 to 26 years old, were driving up crime numbers.

"The state has made it easier for people to have access to guns," Turner said. "So it's made guns a lot more available and accessible. So that's one of the headwinds we are working against."

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.