'It's kind of scary': Shootings across Houston leave 7 teens shot, 2 fatally over the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a violent weekend with shootings involving teenagers in the Houston area. Seven teens were shot in separate shootings, two of which were deadly, in the span of just 24 hours.

Surveillance footage from a nearby home shows the aftermath of one of the deadly shootings on Majesticbrook Drive. Teens are seen frantically running from what was supposed to be a high school prom after-party. The party, with roughly 100 teens, turned deadly as it went into the nearly hours of Saturday morning.

A 16-year-old boy got into a fight with the father of a girl at the party, and both the teen and father took out guns and started firing at each other, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The 16-year-old died. The father, who claims self-defense, was not charged, and the case will now go to a grand jury, according to deputies.

"It's just a different era we live in these days. Thinking there's 16-year-olds running around with guns is scary," a neighbor, who has asked not to be identified for his safety, told ABC13.

The shooting on Majesticbrook Drive was one of five separate shootings involving teens from Saturday morning through Sunday morning.

Three teens were shot on Griggs Road Saturday morning outside of a nightclub.

Another 16-year-old was killed on Selinsky Road Saturday night.

Police say he was in the car with his mom when someone drove in front of them and started shooting.

Then, a 19-year-old was shot near NRG Saturday night.

Early Sunday morning, deputies say a 16-year-old girl was accidentally shot by her cousin in Cypress.

Neighbors say parents need to pay more attention to their teenagers.

"Keep them off the streets and guns out of their hands," the neighbor said. "It's kind of nerve-wracking when you have a 5-year-old and other kids. We have three kids living here. It's kind of scary."

