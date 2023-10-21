Tattoo artist accused of dragging deputy through parking lot in Tomball says it's not what it seems

A woman accused of dragging a Harris County Pct. 4 deputy with her car after a fight near Hartz Chicken Buffett claims there's more to the story.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver who was arrested on Thursday after allegedly dragging an off-duty deputy with her car into a parking lot told ABC13 she didn't know he was an officer.

Eyewitness News broke the story Friday night, with the incident captured on surveillance video seen only on ABC13.

Christina Amanda Pabon, a 24-year-old Houston tattoo artist, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - causing serious injury.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to reports of a deputy being assaulted at a Hartz Chicken Buffett in the 14400 block of SH 249.

In the video, Pabon is seen involved in a verbal altercation with another woman. That's when the off-duty deputy is shown approaching Pabon's vehicle, but she drives off, dragging him through the parking lot while he hangs onto the door handle.

The deputy then rolls, and the back tires narrowly miss him. Witnesses say he was knocked unconscious.

Friday night, the 24-year-old told ABC13 over a social media direct message that she didn't know he was an officer and was fearful, saying that's why she drove off.

Surveillance video shows her returning to the scene, where she was arrested before being released on a $4,000 bond.

The constable's Office said the deputy suffered road-rash injuries and lost consciousness before he tried to detain Pabon, but she resisted. A brief struggle ensued until another deputy arrived to help.

However, Pabon claims that the off-duty deputy never demanded to get out of the vehicle or that he was an officer when he allegedly flashed his gun.

"He was on an off-duty power trip," Pabon told ABC13. "I drove off like any person in their right mind would."

At last check, the deputy suffered minor injuries but is doing OK.

ABC13 spoke with the deputy's father Friday night, who rushed to his side after he heard what happened.

"I was so really worried about his condition, I rushed from work and headed that way," the deputy's dad, Meng Ly, said. "My God, when I see the video, I think, 'How do you get out of it alive?'"

Ly said he was thankful his son wasn't killed.

