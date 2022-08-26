Man sentenced to 99 years in prison without parole after sexually abusing child in Montgomery Co.

Authorities believe the man may have more adult and underage victims in both Montgomery and Trinity counties.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been found guilty of sexually abusing a child over an extended period of time in Montgomery and Trinity counties.

On Nov. 6, 2020, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office received information in reference to allegations of ongoing sexual and child abuse.

George Glynn Banta, 48, was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child or children and was arrested in Nov. 19, 2020.

Two years later, the jury has found Banta guilty and sentenced him to 99 years in prison.

Officials said that due to his offense, Banta is not eligible for parole.

