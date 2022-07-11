Woman accused of dumping 4-year-old girl into hot water and 'branding' her feet

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been charged after a 4-year-old girl was brought to the hospital with burns.Maria Sophia Davis-Fields, 30, is charged with injury to a child - serious bodily injury.According to Houston police, officers were called on Sunday in regards to a 4-year-old with burns on her buttocks at Texas Children's Hospital.Police said the child had been dumped into hot water. The woman is also accused of striking the child with an unknown object, according to court documents.The child suffered "branding" on her feet, investigators said. Police did not elaborate on the injuries.Davis-Fields lives in South Houston with her boyfriend and the child, police said.Investigators said it does not appear that the boyfriend was involved in the injury.Davis-Fields was scheduled to make her first court appearance on Monday.