Man accused of sexually and physically abusing underage child in Montgomery and Trinity counties

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested after deputies say he sexually and physically abused a child over an extended period of time in Montgomery and Trinity Counties.George Gylnn Banta, 48, was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child or children.On Nov. 6, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office received information in reference to allegations of ongoing sexual and child abuse that they believed to have occured over an extended period of time.On Nov. 19, MCSO executed a search warrant for Banta's Trinity County residence. Deputies believe there could be other adult and underage victims.Authorities ask if you have been romantically involved with Banta, or your children have spent any time with him or his children, especially at his home in Trinity or Montgomery County, to contact MCSO immediately at 936-760-5871.