Good Samaritans pounce on child rape suspect, tie his legs and detain him for New York police

NEW YORK -- A 25-year-old Ecuadorian has been arrested in connection with the "horrific" rape of a 13-year-old girl after people in New York City recognized him from images circulated by police, held him possibly with a belt and roughed him up after he fought with his captors, according to police.

"The community was holding our perp," New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny said.

The suspect, Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, waived his Miranda rights and told police he had a drug problem and had never done anything like this before, Kenny said.

The suspect also told investigators he found the large knife police said he used to force the 13-year-old and her schoolmate into a secluded part of Kissena Park. The two teens were able to get away after the rape and tell their school what happened.

"These victims gave crucial information that was needed to make this arrest," Kenny said

Police credit the victim herself and her 13-year-old schoolmate, who was also forcibly taken, for giving a description of the person, and a distinctive tattoo, that enabled a quality sketch.

"Between the courageous work of those children, who are scarred for life, and the community this person is off the street," Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

Queens community members spotted Inga-Landi after they recognized him from video released by police.

They say they noticed he started coming to a deli in Corona about two weeks ago and decided to wait for him late Monday night. About a half dozen good Samaritans pounced on him around 1 a.m. and detained him for police.

Jeffrey Flores was among the group who confronted Inga-Landi and put him in a headlock at one point. He said Inga-Landi tried to run but he took his friend's belt and tied up Inga-Landi's legs.

Inga-Landi was taken to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment and then released into police custody. He is being processed by Special Victims detectives at the 112th Precinct.

He is facing multiple charges including rape, sex abuse, robbery, menacing, unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a weapon.

"A violent criminal has been taken off our streets," Police Commissioner Edward Caban said.

Police credited old-fashioned gumshoe detective work: canvasing the neighborhood, putting up posters and mobilizing the community.

"The city said no," Chell said. "Great community response and that's what you want."

WATCH | Chell and Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry talks about the case:

NYPD officials spoke about the person-of-interested now in custody in the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Queens.

Inga-Landi has no prior arrests in New York City and one out-of-state arrest for entering the United States illegally through Eagle Pass, Texas in June 2021. He has three summonses and one domestic violence incident in the 107th Precinct, which did not require an arrest