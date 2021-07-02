Small child injured in hit-and-run crash at H-E-B in Spring, deputies say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies with the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's office are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a child at an H-E-B store.According to a tweet posted Thursday evening, it happened in the parking lot of the store near Rayford Road in Spring.Investigators said "a small child" was hit by a driver in a Chevy mid-sized SUV.They said the child is expected to be OK. Deputies on the scene are currently looking for the driver involved.