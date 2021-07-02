Small child injured in hit-and-run crash at H-E-B in Spring, deputies say

According to a tweet posted Thursday evening, it happened in the parking lot of the store near Rayford Road in Spring.
@mocopct3 #deputies investigating autoped #crash in @HEB parking lot, #Springtx involving a child & Light colored SUV. Child is ok at this time, while investigation continues. @thewoodlandsbiz @thewoodlands_tx pic.twitter.com/e0zmBUmvYs— Constable Precinct 3 (@mocopct3) July 2, 2021
Investigators said "a small child" was hit by a driver in a Chevy mid-sized SUV.
They said the child is expected to be OK. Deputies on the scene are currently looking for the driver involved.
This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.