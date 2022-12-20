21-year-old arrested in connection with death of man shot in his Channelview home, HCSO says

The victim's father told deputies his son was in his bedroom. That's when he heard gunshots, and he saw a man running out of his son's room.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly one month after a 24-year-old man was shot to death inside his bedroom in Channelview, the alleged shooter in his case has been arrested, authorities said.

Devin Chase Evel Williams, 21, was charged with murder and booked into Harris County Jail in connection with the Nov. 21 shooting of Jordan Segura.

The video above is from a previous story.

On the night of the shooting, Segura was in his bedroom in the 600 block of Dell Dale Street when he was shot just before 12:30 a.m.

At the time of the shooting, the victim's father told authorities he heard gunshots and then saw a man running from his son's bedroom and getting into a dark-colored car driven by a possible second suspect.

Records show Williams is being held on a $150,000 bond.

It's still unclear what led to the shooting. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-275-9100.